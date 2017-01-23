Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Family members have hit back after ‘mindless’ vandals targeted life-saving equipment installed in memory of a popular sportsman.

Police said two defibrillators in Great Harwood were defaced with black and red spray paint on Saturday, January 21.

The incidents happened between 1pm and 2pm with devices on Queen Street and King Street defaced.

The defibrillators are one of a number installed around the town in since Philip Maher’s death in January 2015.

The 62-year-old, who lived in Great Harwood for 35 years, collapsed suddenly of a massive heart attack during a football match with friends.

A charity was set up in his name by his son, Stuart Maher, to raise funds for defibrillators.

Stuart, director of Watson Ramsbottom solicitors, has called the vandals ‘cowards’ and believes the offender ‘has an issue’ with his family.

In a statement he said: “Mindless vandalism is one thing, which is made worse by the fact that it involves life-saving medical equipment.

“We should, however, be grateful that it is seemingly not the charity, it’s work or even Phil’s memory that is the target of these attacks.

“As the pictures show, one of the family has upset someone at some stage, so much so that they are acting in such a disgusting manner. It makes us question why we should bother supporting the local community at all.

“But rest assured it will not affect the charity, or any member of the family for that matter, at all. We will not let this coward have a negative effect on our community or on our daily lives.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting incident reference incident reference LC-20170121-0765.

A Hyndburn Police spokesperson said: “This is a mindless abuse of this vital and generously-donated resource. We are carrying out CCTV enquiries.”