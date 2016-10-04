Firefighter John Riley reaches 30 years' service

John Riley with his son Ben after receiving his long service medal and certificate for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service

An Oswaldtwistle firefighter has been recognised for 30 years of dedicated service to Lancashire Fire and Rescue.

John Riley joined the fire service in 1986 as retained crew when he was 21 and joined the regular fire service four years later.

He said: “I was stationed at Preston for a few years and I’m now serving as a crew manager at Blackpool and retained crew manager at Hyndburn.

“My father was in the fire service and worked his way up to divisional commander, so I have grown up with the fire service. The best part about my job is helping people and helping people in my local community.”

John said he had witnessed many devastating fires and road accidents over his three decades of service, but said the benefits far outweighed the risks of the job.

He added: “I went out on a fatal road accident once and it was someone I knew and that can be quite distressing and upsetting. But being able to be there for your community is great.

“As well as being a full time firefighter, I’m also retained crew so if there are any incidents in Hyndburn I can get called out.”

John was joined by his wife Donna, son Ben and his parents when he collected his long service certificate and medal.

He said: “I’m not sure if my son wants to follow in my footsteps yet, at the moment he wants to be a footballer.”