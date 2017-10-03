Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Four fire engines and an aerial ladder platform were sent to a house kitchen fire after fears were raised that people might be trapped inside.

Two crews from Hyndburn and one each from Haslingden and Rawtenstall were sent to the three-storey property on Abbey Street in Accrington shortly before 7pm on Monday, October 2.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said an aerial ladder platform and support pump and crews from Preston were assigned to the incident.

A spokesperson said: “The 999 call reported that someone might be trapped by fire.

“Firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus used two hosereel jets to extinguish a fire in the kitchen, and preventing its spread to the rest of the building.

“Searches for casualties established that no-one was trapped or injured by the fire.”

An investigation has been launched into the cause of the blaze.