Firefighters and police have been called to a scrapyard site more than FIFTY times in the last few months following concerns over the burning of illegal waste, it’s been revealed.

A taskforce made up of Lancashire Constabulary, Hyndburn Council, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service and the Environment Agency has now been set up following the incidents at TH Smiths on Meadow Street in Great Harwood.

The partnership said they ‘understand community frustrations and share people’s concerns’ and that they are ‘fully committed to working together to bring a long-term solution to the problems’.

They have attended the site over 50 times to carry out fire risk assessments and confirmed that each time ‘it was evident that the fire did not pose this risk’.

The company has been issued with a Community Protection Notice by police which ‘prohibits behaviours that are having a negative impact on the quality of life for the local residents’.

The Environment Agency has also removed all environmental permits for the site which covers the storage, treatment and disposal of waste.

They have also issued proceedings to prosecute for some activities being carried out at the site which could result in fines or prison sentences.

Hyndburn Council said they have also obtained and effected warrants to prevent the burning of waste on the site.

However every time the warrant has been served ‘burning has resumed at a later time or day’.

A spokesperson for the partnership said: “We know that at times it may have appeared that we were not doing anything to prevent this activity.

“However, sometimes it is simply not possible to respond in the way that the public expect us to; but that does not mean that we are not taking action.

"We are using all the legal tools available to us to disrupt and prevent crime, disorder, public nuisance and environmental harm from operations at this site.

“Fire officers have entered the site with permission several times, following which the site owner has ceased burning. Unfortunately burning has quickly been resumed.

"Residents can be assured that if a fire presents a critical risk to life or property, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service will deliver an immediate emergency response to extinguish the fire.”

A spokesperson for T H Smiths said: “There are no fires or illegal activity on the site of T H Smith and Sons. There’s not even a fire in the vicinity any more.

"There was an issue a few months ago but things have quietened down and everything is fine and dandy.”