Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Firefighters have tackled a blaze at a derelict farm building in Knuzden.

Two crews from Hyndburn were called to Redcap Farm on Blackburn Road at around 10.30am on Sunday, May 7.

A station spokesperson said: “The fire involved the flooring joists on the first floor of the farmhouse. Four breathing apparatus and two hose reels were used to extinguish the fire, a ventilation unit was also used to clear the smoke.”

It is not known what caused the blaze.