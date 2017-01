Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Firefighters have tackled a chimney blaze at a house in Accrington.

Two crews from Hyndburn and an aerial ladder platform were called to Pickup Street at 3.45pm on Thursday, January 26 to extinguish the fire.

A Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We used a special attachment for our hosereel called a nimbus nozzle, and checked the flue with thermal imaging cameras.”

No injuries were reported.