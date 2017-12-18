Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Firefighters have tackled three chimney fires at houses across Hyndburn in just 10 hours.

Two crews from Hyndburn, one from Rawtenstall and an aerial ladder platform were called to a property on Manchester Road in Accrington shortly after 12noon on Saturday, December 16.

They used breathing apparatus and hose reels to extinguish the fire and no injuries were reported.

Fire crews were called to a second chimney fire on Glebe Street in Great Harwood at 3.35pm the same day and used chimney rods and hose reels to put out the blaze.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation following another chimney fire at a house on Hope Street in Accrington.

Two fire engines from Hyndburn and one from Great Harwood were called to the property at 10pm on December 16.