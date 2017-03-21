Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A former deputy head teacher has been charged with a string of sexual offences against female pupils.

Grahame Brennand, 69, is accused of 24 counts of indecent assault against 13 former female pupils at St John’s Primary School in Baxenden.

Mr Brennand is accused of carrying out the alleged assaults between 1974 and 1988 when was a teacher and then deputy head teacher at the school.

Investigating Officer Keith Hill from Lancashire Constabulary’s Operation Fervent Team is leading the case.

Mr Brennand, of Calder Avenue, Preston, is due to appear before Burnley Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, April 18.

Anyone with any information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 0771 of March 20.