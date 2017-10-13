Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Four people were taken to hospital after a two-vehicle collision in Great Harwood.

Police said the incident which closed Blackburn Road for two hours involved a blue Ford Fiesta and a black Audi A5. It happened at around 3.45pm on Thursday, October 12.

Firefighters needed to free the driver of the Fiesta who suffered a possible broken wrist.

The driver of the Audi was uninjured.

Lancashire Police said passengers in both vehicles also suffered ‘minor injuries’ and none of the injuries were life-threatening.

Paramedics were called to the scene and the road was closed until 5.50pm.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Two fire engines from Great Harwood and Hyndburn attended a road traffic collision involving two vehicles on Blackburn Road in Great Harwood.

“Four casualties were taken to hospital by ambulance and firefighters ensured there were no remaining hazards from fire, fuel or oil spillages.”