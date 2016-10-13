Fugitive thug and burglar who fled country for SIX years is finally convicted

A fugitive thug has finally been convicted - more than SIX years after fleeing the country.

Raja Hussain, of Fife Street, Accrington, was charged in 2010 for the offences and was due to appear at Hyndburn Magistrates Court in April of that year.

However the 24-year-old - who was 18 at the time - managed to evade the authorities by absconding to his native Pakistan, one week before he was due to attend the court hearing.

The father-of-one was finally arrested by police on July 29 this year after flying into Manchester Airport.

Hussain has now pleaded guilty at Burnley Crown Court to ABH, burglary and two breaches of bail and was given a 14-month jail sentence, suspended for 12 months with a supervision requirement, a four-week curfew requirement and ordered to pay £1,000 compensation.

Stephen Parker, prosecuting, said the offences related to incidents which took place in Accrington in February 2010.

The court heard how Hussain punched mechanic worker Sohial Abbas on February 13 as he was walking home along ‘the black path’ near to The Globe Centre.

Mr Parker said the victim was listening to music on his phone when he walked past a group of five Asian males. Around 20 seconds later one of the males grabbed his shoulder and headbutted him to the face.

The court heard how Mr Abbas ‘lashed out’ and headbutted the offender back before Hussain puched him once to the face causing him to fall the the floor.

The victim was taken to hospital with a cut above his right eye.

Mr Parker said the burglary offence related to an incident at a laundrette on Higher Antley Street on February 20, 2010 where a group of Asian males - including Hussain - caused £2,500 damage to tumble dryers.

The incident came four days after the owner had ‘remonstrated’ with the group following damage to his washing machines outside the shop.

Judge Ian Leeming QC said the ABH was a ‘disgraceful incident’ and that Hussain’s decision to flee the country led to a ‘substantial interference with the process of justice’.

Defence barrister Afzal Anwar said Hussain’s six years in Pakistan has ‘to some extent been a punishment to him’

The court heard how Afzal was involved in a serious road traffic collision in June 2010 - less than six weeks after his arrival in Pakistan - and he was hospitalised for three months with head and back injuries.

Mr Anwar said the hotel worker and qualified chef travelled with his father to live in the UK when he was 11 years old and had not seen his mother for seven years.

He said: “While there he didn’t have the same living standards and facilities that he had in the UK.

“When he made the decision to travel back in April 2010 and had a return ticket and was due to return in May 2010.

“Because of these offences had had in his mind that he’d not seen his mother for a long time. She wasn’t well at the time and that was one of the reasons he went.

“He tells me he was quite aware that when he landed in the country he would be arrested.

“These matters are being dealt with six years after because of his own doing after not presenting himself to the authorities and choosing to abscond to Pakistan.”