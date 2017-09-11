Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brazen thieves have ripped up valuable flagstones from pavements in Accrington.

Footpaths on Avenue Parade and Spencer Street were among those targeted on the evening of Friday, September 8.

Councillor Eamonn Higgins said he was walking his dog on Saturday morning and came across the damage.

He told the Observer that the thefts were ‘ridiculous and dangerous’.

He said: “It looks like they have targeted the area around Avenue Parade and some have also gone on Spencer Street as well.

“I reported it to the police and they said that a lot of the borough had been hit with stone thefts on Friday night so they could be the same gang.

“Somebody has just blatantly lifted the flags from the footpaths.

“Stone is reportedly now worth a lot more than metal and a lot of the borough has been affected in recent months.

“They now seem to be just digging up the flags and getting anything they can get their hands on.

“It’s just ridiculous and dangerous.”

Lancashire Police said the flagstones were stolen sometime between 8pm and 10.30pm on Friday.

A spokesperson said that Lancashire County Council (LCC) have been informed.

The LCC have been contacted by the Observer for comment.