Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hundreds of residents gathered in Clayton-le-Moors to celebrate the annual Christmas lights switch-on.

Accrington Stanley players Billy Kee and Jordan Clark flicked the switch to officially start the festive season in the town.

The crowds on Barnes Square were entertained by singing from local primary school pupils and a visit from Stanley mascot Winstanley.