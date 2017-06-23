Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bike enthusiasts gathered in Accrington for a special bike show and family fun day.

Around 400 people enjoyed glorious sunshine at the annual Globe MCC Bike Show on Broadway and in front of the Market Hall.

Visitors were treated to display of more than 50 motorbikes and 15 trikes, entertained with music from band ‘Can I Call You Dave’, stalls and bird displays.

The annual event, now in its ninth year, attracted bike club members from as far as Leeds, Blackpool and Halifax.

Christopher Chew, of Accrington-based Globe MCC, said: “Everyone had a really good time and it seems to be getting bigger and better. The club started in 2008 and we’ve been holding it since 2009.

“We used to have it on the Spinning Jenny car park but then it got too big. We moved to the Acrington Market Hall and now we are on Broadway. People travel from far and wide.

“We used to have it later on in the year but the weather wasn’t that good. It was great weather this year. It was absolutely scorching and a few people got sunburnt.”

Around £300 is expected to be raised for charity Little Hearts Matter.