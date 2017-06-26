Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Residents ‘stepped back in time’ to enjoy a traditional village fete.

Hundreds of people gathered at West End primary school in Oswaldtwistle for the annual Stanhill Village Fete, which dates back to the early 1950s.

Visitors enjoyed traditional games and activities, and proceeds from the event will be donated to charity.

Richard Cooper, secretary of the Stanhill Village Residents and Fete Committee, said it is a ‘really great community occasion and helps to raise a lot of money for local good causes’.

He said: “It was very successful. The bad weather held off for us.

“It was very popular. We were amazed by how many people turned out.

“It’s a very traditional fete with ice cream, a bouncy castle, football games, face painting and a very popular hotpot van.

“We had to improvise our own entertainment and we had some really good pop stars who did the music.

“You step back in time with the Stanhill Village fete. It still looks like something from the 1950s but everybody from 2017 still turns up in great numbers to enjoy it.

“It’s absolutely brilliant.”