Accrington Christmas countdown and fireworks event 2017

  1. People gathering on Broadway ready for the live show and countdown to Christmas1 of 79
  2. People gathering on Broadway ready for the live show and countdown to Christmas2 of 79
  3. Duckworths Estate Agents at their coconut stall3 of 79
  4. Accrington and Rossendale College hosted a competition to win an iPhone 8 in the Arndale in Accrington this evening4 of 79
  5. People gathering on Broadway ready for the live show and countdown to Christmas5 of 79
  6. People gathering on Broadway ready for the live show and countdown to Christmas6 of 79
  7. People gathering on Broadway ready for the live show and countdown to Christmas7 of 79
  8. People gathering on Broadway ready for the live show and countdown to Christmas8 of 79
  9. Handing out Duckworths Estate Agents ballons9 of 79
  10. People gathering on Broadway ready for the live show and countdown to Christmas10 of 79
  11. Local talent, Claudia Thompson, takes to the stage11 of 79
  12. Local talent, Claudia Thompson, takes to the stage12 of 79
  13. And so it begins13 of 79
  14. Local talent, Claudia Thompson, takes to the stage14 of 79
  15. Accrington Stanley FC's Max Stryjek makes an appearance on stage with mascot Winstanley15 of 79
  16. Accrington Christmas lights switch-on and fireworks display 2017 Stallholders at the Christmas Craft Market16 of 79
  17. The Voice Kids super star singer, Brooke Layla, gives perfect performance17 of 79
  18. The Voice Kids super star singer, Brooke Layla, gives perfect performance18 of 79
  19. The Voice Kids super star singer, Brooke Layla, gives perfect performance19 of 79
  20. Crowds enjoy The Voice Kids super star singer, Brooke Layla, as she gives a perfect performance20 of 79
  21. Crowds enjoy The Voice Kids super star singer, Brooke Layla, as she gives a perfect performance21 of 79
  22. Large crowds at Accrington Countdown To Christmas 201722 of 79
  23. Former Britains Got Talent contestant, Mr Zip we wonder if hes found his keys and his phone?23 of 79
  24. Former Britains Got Talent contestant, Mr Zip we wonder if hes found his keys and his phone?24 of 79
  25. Large crowds at Accrington Countdown To Christmas 201725 of 79
  26. Local talent and Britains Got Talent contestant, Ella Shaw, takes to the stage26 of 79
  27. Local talent and Britains Got Talent contestant, Ella Shaw, takes to the stage27 of 79
  28. Young girl enjoys local talent and Britains Got Talent contestant, Ella Shaw's performance28 of 79
  29. Gabriela, winner of the Christmas card competition, is presented with her prize on the 2br stage by sponsors Walker Wise solicitors29 of 79
  30. Gabriela, winner of the Christmas card competition, is presented with her prize on the 2br stage by sponsors Walker Wise solicitors30 of 79
  31. Gabriela, winner of the Christmas card competition, is presented with her prize on the 2br stage by sponsors Walker Wise solicitors31 of 79
  32. Do you think Dene Michael lit up the stage tonight? We Agadoo!32 of 79
  33. Do you think Dene Michael lit up the stage tonight? We Agadoo!33 of 79
  34. Do you think Dene Michael lit up the stage tonight? We Agadoo!34 of 79
  35. Do you think Dene Michael lit up the stage tonight? We Agadoo!35 of 79
  36. Large crowds at Accrington Countdown To Christmas 201736 of 79
  37. It's snowing at Accrington's countdown to Christmas37 of 79
  38. Large crowds at Accrington Countdown To Christmas 201738 of 79
  39. Duckworths have been a super support of this years countdown to Christmas39 of 79
  40. X-Factor star Sam Lavery sings her heart out40 of 79
  41. X-Factor star Sam Lavery sings her heart out41 of 79
  42. The youngsters loved Accrington Countdown To Christmas 201742 of 79
  43. The youngsters loved Accrington Countdown To Christmas 201743 of 79
  44. Accrington and Rossendale College are one of the main sponsors of the countdown to Christmas event44 of 79
  45. Accrington and Rossendale College are one of the main sponsors of the countdown to Christmas event45 of 79
  46. Large crowds at Accrington Countdown To Christmas 201746 of 79
  47. X-Factor star Ryan Lawrie entertains revellers47 of 79
  48. X-Factor star Ryan Lawrie entertains revellers48 of 79
  49. The youngsters loved Accrington Countdown To Christmas 201749 of 79
  50. The youngsters loved Accrington Countdown To Christmas 201750 of 79
  51. Revellers enjoy the countdown to Christmas51 of 79
  52. The countdown to Christmas begins!52 of 79
  53. The countdown to Christmas begins!53 of 79
  54. It's snowing at Accrington's countdown to Christmas54 of 79
  55. It's snowing at Accrington's countdown to Christmas55 of 79
  56. It's snowing at Accrington's countdown to Christmas56 of 79
  57. It's snowing at Accrington's countdown to Christmas57 of 79
  58. It's snowing at Accrington's countdown to Christmas58 of 79
  59. The countdown to Christmas begins!59 of 79
  60. The countdown to Christmas begins!60 of 79
  61. The countdown to Christmas begins!61 of 79
  62. Fireworks lighting up the night sky above Accrington in a riot of colour62 of 79
  63. The countdown to Christmas went off with a bang!63 of 79
  64. Miles Parkinson leader of Hyndburn council said what a fabulous live event with 9500 people on broadway to start the countdown to Christmas in #AmazingAccrington64 of 79
  65. Getting in to the Christmas spirit at the Santa meet-and-greet65 of 79
  66. Getting in to the Christmas spirit at the Santa meet-and-greet66 of 79
  67. Stallholders at the Christmas Craft Market67 of 79
  68. Stallholders at the Christmas Craft Market68 of 79
  69. Stallholders at the Christmas Craft Market69 of 79
  70. Stallholders at the Christmas Craft Market70 of 79
  71. Stallholders at the Christmas Craft Market71 of 79
  72. Stallholders at the Christmas Craft Market72 of 79
  73. Stallholders at the Christmas Craft Market73 of 79
  74. Stallholders at the Christmas Craft Market74 of 79
  75. Stallholders at the Christmas Craft Market75 of 79
  76. Stallholders at the Christmas Craft Market76 of 79
  77. Stallholders at the Christmas Craft Market77 of 79
  78. Stallholders at the Christmas Craft Market78 of 79
  79. Stallholders at the Christmas Craft Market79 of 79
