Altham scrapyard fire

  1. Drone pictures of the Altham scrapyard fire on April 9, 2017, involving 120 vehicles.1 of 14
  2. Drone pictures of the Altham scrapyard fire on April 9, 2017, involving 120 vehicles.2 of 14
  3. Drone pictures of the Altham scrapyard fire on April 9, 2017, involving 120 vehicles.3 of 14
  4. Firefighters tackling an Altham scrapyard fire on April 9, 2017, involving 120 vehicles. Pictures taken by Karl Yates.4 of 14
  5. Firefighters tackling an Altham scrapyard fire on April 9, 2017, involving 120 vehicles. Pictures taken by Karl Yates.5 of 14
  6. Firefighters tackling an Altham scrapyard fire on April 9, 2017, involving 120 vehicles. Pictures taken by Karl Yates.6 of 14
  7. Firefighters tackling an Altham scrapyard fire on April 9, 2017, involving 120 vehicles. Pictures taken by Karl Yates.7 of 14
  8. Firefighters tackling an Altham scrapyard fire on April 9, 2017, involving 120 vehicles. Pictures taken by Karl Yates.8 of 14
  9. Firefighters tackling an Altham scrapyard fire on April 9, 2017, involving 120 vehicles. Pictures taken by Karl Yates.9 of 14
  10. Firefighters tackling an Altham scrapyard fire on April 9, 2017, involving 120 vehicles. Pictures taken by Karl Yates.10 of 14
  11. Firefighters tackling an Altham scrapyard fire on April 9, 2017, involving 120 vehicles. Pictures taken by Karl Yates.11 of 14
  12. Firefighters tackling an Altham scrapyard fire on April 9, 2017, involving 120 vehicles. Pictures taken by Karl Yates.12 of 14
  13. Firefighters tackling an Altham scrapyard fire on April 9, 2017, involving 120 vehicles. Pictures taken by Karl Yates.13 of 14
  14. Firefighters tackling an Altham scrapyard fire on April 9, 2017, involving 120 vehicles. Pictures taken by Karl Yates.14 of 14
An arson investigation has been launched into the blaze at the Moorfield Industrial Estate
