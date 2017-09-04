Baxenden Family Fun Run 2017

NewsgalleryBaxenden Family Fun Run 2017ByJon Macpherson17:11, 4 SEP 2017Updated17:13, 4 SEP 2017Baxenden Cricket Club are holding a 5k run for adults and a 1k family fun run for children to raise funds for a defibrillator at the club Andy Lambert1 of 12Baxenden Cricket Club are holding a 5k run for adults and a 1k family fun run for children to raise funds for a defibrillator at the club. Harry Connor aged 6. Andy Lambert2 of 12Baxenden Cricket Club are holding a 5k run for adults and a 1k family fun run for children to raise funds for a defibrillator at the club. Jessica Gillibrand aged 5. Andy Lambert3 of 12Baxenden Cricket Club are holding a 5k run for adults and a 1k family fun run for children to raise funds for a defibrillator at the club Andy Lambert4 of 12Baxenden Cricket Club are holding a 5k run for adults and a 1k family fun run for children to raise funds for a defibrillator at the club. Rosie Johnson, Stuart Woodworth and Zoe Alder. Andy Lambert5 of 12Baxenden Cricket Club are holding a 5k run for adults and a 1k family fun run for children to raise funds for a defibrillator at the club Andy Lambert6 of 12Baxenden Cricket Club are holding a 5k run for adults and a 1k family fun run for children to raise funds for a defibrillator at the club Tilly working out. Andy Lambert7 of 12Baxenden Cricket Club are holding a 5k run for adults and a 1k family fun run for children to raise funds for a defibrillator at the club. Winner of the junior race Archie Bolton aged 9. Andy Lambert8 of 12Baxenden Cricket Club are holding a 5k run for adults and a 1k family fun run for children to raise funds for a defibrillator at the club Andy Lambert9 of 12Baxenden Cricket Club are holding a 5k run for adults and a 1k family fun run for children to raise funds for a defibrillator at the club Andy Lambert10 of 12Baxenden Cricket Club are holding a 5k run for adults and a 1k family fun run for children to raise funds for a defibrillator at the club Andy Lambert11 of 12Baxenden Cricket Club are holding a 5k run for adults and a 1k family fun run for children to raise funds for a defibrillator at the club. Rosie Johnson, Stuart Woodworth. Andy Lambert12 of 12More OnBaxendenBaxenden Cricket ClubAccringtonHyndburn