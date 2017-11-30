Load mobile navigation
Newsgallery

Donald Bramley

  • Share
  1. Donald Bramley, 80, from Church, Accrington, who passed away on November 24, 2017. Accrington Stanley team circa 1975 managed by Donald Bramley - pictured first left on top row.1 of 14
  2. Donald Bramley, 80, from Church, Accrington, who passed away on November 24, 2017. Pictured with his family.2 of 14
  3. Donald Bramley, 80, from Church, Accrington, who passed away on November 24, 2017. Picture during his National Service.3 of 14
  4. Donald Bramley, 80, from Church, Accrington, who passed away on November 24, 2017. Pictured on holiday in Spain.4 of 14
  5. Donald Bramley, 80, from Church, Accrington, who passed away on November 24, 2017. Pictured playing for Accrington Stanley in the 1960s. Third from the left on the top row.5 of 14
  6. Donald Bramley, 80, from Church, Accrington, who passed away on November 24, 2017. Pictured playing for Accrington Stanley.6 of 14
  7. Donald Bramley, 80, from Church, Accrington, who passed away on November 24, 2017. Pictured playing for Great Harwood Town. Front row third from the left with the ball at his feet.7 of 14
  8. Donald Bramley, 80, from Church, Accrington, who passed away on November 24, 2017.8 of 14
  9. Donald Bramley, 80, from Church, Accrington, who passed away on November 24, 2017.9 of 14
  10. Donald Bramley, 80, from Church, Accrington, who passed away on November 24, 2017. Pictured with his family.10 of 14
  11. Donald Bramley, 80, from Church, Accrington, who passed away on November 24, 2017.11 of 14
  12. Donald Bramley, 80, from Church, Accrington, who passed away on November 24, 2017.12 of 14
  13. Donald Bramley, 80, from Church, Accrington, who passed away on November 24, 2017. The picture shows the final Accrington Stanley team before the club was wound up in the High Court in the 1960s. Donald is pictured on the front row third from the left.13 of 14
  14. Donald Bramley, 80, from Church, Accrington, who passed away on November 24, 2017.14 of 14
More On
AccringtonHeartless rogue builder subjected breast cancer survivor to 'living nightmare' with botched roof job
Joseph Gerrard, from Accrington, demanded thousands for the work
HyndburnPolice escort needed to protect ambulance crews at 17 Hyndburn properties
A paramedic admitted he has been assaulted many times over his 30-year career
Express GiftsExpress Gifts employee racially abused security guard when caught stealing
Joshua Rivers, 28, had to be restrained after 'lunging' towards security staff
OswaldtwistlePICTURES: 'Unprecedented' crowds enjoy Oswaldtwistle Christmas lights switch-on
They were entertained by choir pupils, the Wizard of Oz cast and the East Lancashire Concert band
HyndburnHyndburn still in UK's top 10 for empty homes - despite drop since 2012
Figures show 710 homes and 782 commercial properties in the borough are empty
NewsClayton-le-Moors Christmas lights switch-on 2017
BaxendenPipe burst in Baxenden field causes water shortage
Two schools were forced to close all day due to a lack of water
HyndburnHyndburn still in UK's top 10 for empty homes - despite drop since 2012
Figures show 710 homes and 782 commercial properties in the borough are empty
OswaldtwistlePICTURES: 'Unprecedented' crowds enjoy Oswaldtwistle Christmas lights switch-on
They were entertained by choir pupils, the Wizard of Oz cast and the East Lancashire Concert band
NewsOswaldtwistle Christmas lights switch-on 2017
AccringtonHeartless rogue builder subjected breast cancer survivor to 'living nightmare' with botched roof job
Joseph Gerrard, from Accrington, demanded thousands for the work
HyndburnPolice escort needed to protect ambulance crews at 17 Hyndburn properties
A paramedic admitted he has been assaulted many times over his 30-year career
Express GiftsExpress Gifts employee racially abused security guard when caught stealing
Joshua Rivers, 28, had to be restrained after 'lunging' towards security staff
OswaldtwistlePICTURES: 'Unprecedented' crowds enjoy Oswaldtwistle Christmas lights switch-on
They were entertained by choir pupils, the Wizard of Oz cast and the East Lancashire Concert band
HyndburnHyndburn still in UK's top 10 for empty homes - despite drop since 2012
Figures show 710 homes and 782 commercial properties in the borough are empty
NewsClayton-le-Moors Christmas lights switch-on 2017
BaxendenPipe burst in Baxenden field causes water shortage
Two schools were forced to close all day due to a lack of water
HyndburnHyndburn still in UK's top 10 for empty homes - despite drop since 2012
Figures show 710 homes and 782 commercial properties in the borough are empty
OswaldtwistlePICTURES: 'Unprecedented' crowds enjoy Oswaldtwistle Christmas lights switch-on
They were entertained by choir pupils, the Wizard of Oz cast and the East Lancashire Concert band
NewsOswaldtwistle Christmas lights switch-on 2017
Top Stories
Accrington Stanley FCTributes to ex Accrington Stanley player and manager Donald Bramley
Donald, who has died aged 80, also played for Burnley and West Ham in the 1950s
CourtsAccrington defendants up before the courts
Our weekly roundup from Blackburn and Burnley magistrates
BaxendenPipe burst in Baxenden field causes water shortage
Two schools were forced to close all day due to a lack of water
HyndburnHyndburn still in UK's top 10 for empty homes - despite drop since 2012
Figures show 710 homes and 782 commercial properties in the borough are empty
AccringtonHeartless rogue builder subjected breast cancer survivor to 'living nightmare' with botched roof job
Joseph Gerrard, from Accrington, demanded thousands for the work
OswaldtwistlePICTURES: 'Unprecedented' crowds enjoy Oswaldtwistle Christmas lights switch-on
They were entertained by choir pupils, the Wizard of Oz cast and the East Lancashire Concert band
HyndburnPolice escort needed to protect ambulance crews at 17 Hyndburn properties
A paramedic admitted he has been assaulted many times over his 30-year career
This website uses cookies. Using this website means you are okay with this but you can find out more and learn how to manage your cookie choices here.Close cookie policy overlay