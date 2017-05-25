Load mobile navigation
Newsgallery

Great Harwood vigil

  • Share
  1. Vigil in Great Harwood in memory of the victims of the Manchester Arena terror attack. L-R: Councillor Noordad Aziz, Jon Metcalfe from the Royal British Legion, a member of the Great Harwood mosque community, and Labour election candidate Graham Jones.1 of 19
  2. Vigil in Great Harwood in memory of the victims of the Manchester Arena terror attack.2 of 19
  3. Vigil in Great Harwood in memory of the victims of the Manchester Arena terror attack.3 of 19
  4. Vigil in Great Harwood in memory of the victims of the Manchester Arena terror attack.4 of 19
  5. Vigil in Great Harwood in memory of the victims of the Manchester Arena terror attack.5 of 19
  6. Vigil in Great Harwood in memory of the victims of the Manchester Arena terror attack.6 of 19
  7. Vigil in Great Harwood in memory of the victims of the Manchester Arena terror attack.7 of 19
  8. Vigil in Great Harwood in memory of the victims of the Manchester Arena terror attack.8 of 19
  9. Vigil in Great Harwood in memory of the victims of the Manchester Arena terror attack.9 of 19
  10. Vigil in Great Harwood in memory of the victims of the Manchester Arena terror attack.10 of 19
  11. Vigil in Great Harwood in memory of the victims of the Manchester Arena terror attack.11 of 19
  12. Vigil in Great Harwood in memory of the victims of the Manchester Arena terror attack.12 of 19
  13. Vigil in Great Harwood in memory of the victims of the Manchester Arena terror attack.13 of 19
  14. Vigil in Great Harwood in memory of the victims of the Manchester Arena terror attack.14 of 19
  15. Vigil in Great Harwood in memory of the victims of the Manchester Arena terror attack.15 of 19
  16. Vigil in Great Harwood in memory of the victims of the Manchester Arena terror attack.16 of 19
  17. Vigil in Great Harwood in memory of the victims of the Manchester Arena terror attack.17 of 19
  18. Vigil in Great Harwood in memory of the victims of the Manchester Arena terror attack.18 of 19
  19. Vigil in Great Harwood in memory of the victims of the Manchester Arena terror attack.19 of 19
AccringtonPubs closed across Hyndburn as high numbers 'attend wake'
Landlords said they made the decision over safety concerns
Great HarwoodWATCH: Hundreds turn out to Great Harwood vigil for Manchester attack victims
Religious and community leaders spoke to big crowds who turned out to pay their respects
TerrorismLancashire mum Michelle Kiss named as Manchester Arena bomb victim
Her devastated family have paid tribute to her in a statement
RishtonNorden High School to change name as part of Academy move
Accrington Academy boss Andy O'Brien will take on a joint role from September
NewsGreat Harwood vigil
AccringtonPubs closed across Hyndburn as high numbers 'attend wake'
Landlords said they made the decision over safety concerns
Great HarwoodWATCH: Hundreds turn out to Great Harwood vigil for Manchester attack victims
Religious and community leaders spoke to big crowds who turned out to pay their respects
NewsGreat Harwood vigil
TerrorismLancashire mum Michelle Kiss named as Manchester Arena bomb victim
Her devastated family have paid tribute to her in a statement
General electionPolice investigating online 'stab' threats made to Graham Jones
The Hyndburn election candidate reported the Facebook message as online abuse
AccringtonPubs closed across Hyndburn as high numbers 'attend wake'
Landlords said they made the decision over safety concerns
Great HarwoodWATCH: Hundreds turn out to Great Harwood vigil for Manchester attack victims
Religious and community leaders spoke to big crowds who turned out to pay their respects
TerrorismLancashire mum Michelle Kiss named as Manchester Arena bomb victim
Her devastated family have paid tribute to her in a statement
RishtonNorden High School to change name as part of Academy move
Accrington Academy boss Andy O'Brien will take on a joint role from September
NewsGreat Harwood vigil
AccringtonPubs closed across Hyndburn as high numbers 'attend wake'
Landlords said they made the decision over safety concerns
Great HarwoodWATCH: Hundreds turn out to Great Harwood vigil for Manchester attack victims
Religious and community leaders spoke to big crowds who turned out to pay their respects
NewsGreat Harwood vigil
TerrorismLancashire mum Michelle Kiss named as Manchester Arena bomb victim
Her devastated family have paid tribute to her in a statement
General electionPolice investigating online 'stab' threats made to Graham Jones
The Hyndburn election candidate reported the Facebook message as online abuse
Top Stories
AccringtonPubs closed across Hyndburn as high numbers 'attend wake'
Landlords said they made the decision over safety concerns
Great HarwoodWATCH: Hundreds turn out to Great Harwood vigil for Manchester attack victims
Religious and community leaders spoke to big crowds who turned out to pay their respects
TerrorismLancashire mum Michelle Kiss named as Manchester Arena bomb victim
Her devastated family have paid tribute to her in a statement
General electionPolice investigating online 'stab' threats made to Graham Jones
The Hyndburn election candidate reported the Facebook message as online abuse
Great HarwoodThousands expected for historic Great Harwood Agricultural Show
The hugely popular annual event is this year celebrating its 150th anniversary
RishtonNorden High School to change name as part of Academy move
Accrington Academy boss Andy O'Brien will take on a joint role from September
HyndburnManchester terror attack: Hyndburn united in grief
At least 22 people have died and 59 injured in a suicide bomber attack at an Arianda Grande concert
AccringtonBoy, 13, airlifted to hospital with head injuries after car collision
Emergency services were called to Willows Lane in Accrington
Conservative PartyCorrie legend Bill Roache hits election campaign trail in Accrington
Roache - known by millions of soap fans as Ken Barlow - is a friend of Tory candidate Kevin Horkin
FacebookHyndburn Clarets join in prostate charity walk through borough
The appeal was launched by former Burnley chairman Barry Kilby
HyndburnHyndburn defendants up before the courts
Our regular roundup from Blackburn and Burnley magistrates
This website uses cookies. Using this website means you are okay with this but you can find out more and learn how to manage your cookie choices here.Close cookie policy overlay