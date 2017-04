Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 17-year-old girl was taken to hospital after being attacked by another teenager.

Police said the victim was attacked by another girl, believed to be around 15 years old, who was part of a group of youths on Pickup Street in Accrington.

She was taken to hospital to be assessed and police said her injuries were not thought to be serious.

The incident happened at around 6pm on Friday, April 21 and police are still investigating.

Anyone with information call 101.