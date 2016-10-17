Great-gran raises £640 for charity in lieu of 90th birthday presents

Dorothy Haken, centre, with NWAA representative Sarah Horne, right, and her family at the cheque handover ceremony

A generous great-grandmother celebrated reaching 90 by deciding to ask for no presents - but instead donations to a good cause.

Family and friends from around the world travelled to celebrate Dorothy Haken’s birthday at Sparth House Hotel in Clayton-le-Moors. Her birthday cards and flowers were also signed on behalf of her late son John Haken, who died in May 2015.

Dorothy handed over a cheque for £640 to Sarah Horne, representative from the North West Air Ambulance (NWAA), at Banbury Close Community Centre on Monday, October 10.

Dorothy’s daughter-in-law Margaret Pettit said: “Her birthday went really well. She even had friends from South Africa who said they would not miss it and her granddaughter flew from Saudi Arabia.

“She said I don’t need any presents at 90 and she wanted to support the NWAA because they only get donations from the public, they get no other funding, and we already support them. When we counted it up they couldn’t believe the total was that much, and it’s all for a good cause.”

Dorothy was married to her late husband Jack and has ten grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.