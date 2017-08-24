Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pub has been granted a special events licence to stay open past 6am to allow punters to watch a major boxing fight.

The Walmesley Arms in Great Harwood has successfully been granted a temporary event notice for the Bank Holiday weekend, which will permit them to stay open until 6.30am to screen the Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather Jr fight live from Las Vegas.

The event notice also allows the Queen Street pub to stay open past its restricted closing times on Friday and Sunday, until 4.30am.

The application had been due to go before the council’s licensing sub-committee this week, however, approval was gained before the hearing once the licensee confirmed that music would not be played during the extended hours.

Licensee John Yeoman said the screening is a sellout private event for about 50 people.

He said: “There will be a 2am cut off to come in apart from the smoking area - there’ll be no other access.”

In March the council cut the pub’s closing time from 4.30am back to 2.30am after complaints over noise and anti-social behaviour, but these were amended to 3.30am after the pub appealed to magistrates.