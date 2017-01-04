Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A gang of hammer-wielding thugs smashed their way into a house before damaging a car parked outside.

Police said four men smashed open the door of a house on Haworth Street in Rishton using a claw hammer before being challenged by a male occupant inside.

When the offenders fled the house they damaged the windows and windscreen of a Citroen Picasso parked on the street belonging to another address.

The incident happened at around 9.30pm on Tuesday, January 3.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information call police on 101 quoting crime reference number ED1700137.