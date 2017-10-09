Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jewellery and electronic equipment worth thousands of pounds have been stolen by burglars from a house in Accrington.

A solid gold boxing glove charm, a gold wedding ring, a diamond cluster engagement ring and a ruby ring were among the irreplaceable items stolen from a property on Water Street on Saturday, September 30.

Police have released CCTV pictures from the SPAR petrol station on Burnley Road in Accrington shortly after the burglary which happened between 10pm and 10.45pm. Officers say the ‘victims may have disturbed the offenders’.

The burglars gained entry using tools to remove a rear door panel and once inside stole ‘lots of jewellery, including sentimental items’.

Other items taken include a number of men’s watches, a ladies antique gold Accurist watch ‘which means an awful lot to the victim’, personal documents including a passport, wedding certificate and a number of credit and debit cards.

Electronic items including a Playstation 4, numerous PS4 games, a Bose speaker and Samsung tablets were also taken.

Detectives said ‘to add further insult to the victims’ the offenders removed a pillow case from the victim’s bed to place the stolen items in.

They then tried to use the stolen bank cards at the SPAR petrol station ATM at 11.05pm ‘without success’.

A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: “This crime has had a significant impact on the homeowners who are deeply saddened by the loss of such sentimental and personal belongings.

“The CCTV doesn’t show the faces of the individuals involved, however we are asking for the public’s help. Did you see these men on Saturday night around Accrington?

“Do you recognise the men from their clothing? Have you been offered any jewellery, watches, electronics for sale in the last week?

“To speak to us in confidence please contact PC 589 Sarah Fyans from Greenbank Police Station quoting log 1741 of September 30, 2017 at email address 589@lancashire.pnn.police.uk.”