HEADS have vowed to turn the tables after their schools were found to be underperforming - according to government standards.

Three schools in Hyndburn were deemed to fall below the Progress 8 measure.

Mount Carmel RC High School, Norden High School and Rhyddings Business and Enterprise School were all marked below the -0.5 standard threshold by the Department for Education (DfE).

Progress 8 measures students’ progress from primary school through to GCSEs, rather than purely measuring their results.

The DfE says this new measure gives a clearer picture of how schools perform, with a total of 282 secondary schools in England deemed ‘below standard’.

Norden High School headteacher Tim Mitchell said the findings reflected the fact that the school was placed in ‘special measures’ following a report in May 2016.

He added: “But we have worked closely with the local authority so that we will improve.”

Mr Mitchell said the Rishton school will become an academy, subject to finding a sponsor which will run ‘alongside improving our performance’.

Xavier Bowers, headteacher at Mount Carmel, which was graded at -0.58, said: “We are disappointed with the results and we are confident that we can do more to improve.”

Mr Bowers believes the tables need to be considered with caution as they are a measure based on a ‘legacy curriculum’, one where the pupils were assessed against a different measuring system.

He added: “Only 63 out of our 130 pupils had selected to study subjects that fully meet the current Progress 8 criteria, so the table is not a true reflection of the subjects they studied. We had five subjects that were significantly above the national average and eight subjects that were in line with the national average so those subjects are not reflected with this Progress 8 measure.”

Paul Trickett, headteacher of Rhyddings, said he was disappointed they had fallen below the national standard level but pointed out that the formula used to calculate Progress 8 grades is based on ‘baskets’ made up of different subjects which may not be selected by pupils.

He said: “Our tracking shows that we will be well above that level this year. Our Progress 8 will be well above the floor.”