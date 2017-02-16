Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A headteacher has paid tribute to his wife and fellow long-serving teacher who would ‘do anything for anybody’.

Former Spring Hill primary teacher Janice Trickett, from Clayton-le-Moors, passed away on February 11 aged 59, following a fight with cancer.

The wife of Rhyddings Business and Enterprise School headteacher Paul, Janice worked at the Accrington primary for over 20 years before taking ill-health retirement in December 2015.

A mum-of-two, she had been a languages teacher but retrained in special needs teaching when she and Paul moved to Lancashire.

Paul, who met Janice at a teacher training course in Leeds in 1976, described her as “a really generous and warm person”.

He said: “She would do anything for anybody and spent most of her job doing exactly that - working with lots of different children and families to help them with any problem they had. She loved her job and she was very good at it.”

Janice and Paul both started their teaching careers in Kent, and Janice was a secondary school languages teacher from 1978 until 1993.

Paul said: “She really devoted her life to her school and what she wanted to do in retirement was to help the East Lancashire Hospice.

“She just had a good, rich life. She would help anybody and had lots and lots of friends who will miss her.

“She was loved by a lot of people and had great plans for the future - but the cancer put a stop to that.”

Married in December 1978, Paul and Janice used to go on holiday in France regularly and as well as her love of languages, Janice was also a music buff.

Paul added: “We owned a mobile home for 10 years to spread out a bit more and she loved it.

“It was clearly the love of French we both had and her love of languages certainly influenced that enjoyment.

“One of the last things we did was to see Rod Stewart for the sixth time. She loved Rod.

“She was a loving mum. We were a normal family and helped them make their own way in life.”

Daughter of Hugh and Hannah, Janice leaves family including husband Paul, children Katie and Simon, and seven grandchildren.

Her funeral service will take place at Accrington Crematorium on Wednesday, February 22 at 2.20pm.