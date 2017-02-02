Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A ‘heartbreaking and brutal’ play following the life of a teenage girl with a severe allergy will raise money for charity in memory of tragic teenager Megan Lee.

‘A Day in the Life Of’ is based on the real-life story of Chloe Fitzpatrick who lives with a severe airborne allergy to strawberries.

The play, written by 17-year-old Chloe and her older sister Sophie Fitzpatrick, was first performed at the Oswaldtwistle Civic Arts Centre in 2015 and will now be performed again following Megan’s death last month.

The 15-year-old St Christopher’s High School pupil, from Oswaldtwistle, passed away on New Year’s Day of a suspected allergic reaction to a takeaway meal.

Sophie, who is a creative project manager at the Civic Arts Centre, said the play aims to empower those living with allergies and also raise awareness.

She said: “In light of recent events with poor Megan we thought, with her family’s permission, that it would be a fantastic way of promoting more awareness for young people.

“My sister Chloe has a severe life-threatening airborne strawberry allergy.

“About 18 months ago we produced a play that was written by myself and Chloe and goes through how young people live with severe allergies.

“It’s really interesting and is told from Chloe’s point of view and is played by herself. Everything you see is drawn from personal experiences and how families deal with allergies and what they have to go through.”

Sophie said the play is ‘very thought-provoking’ but is also ‘humorous and uplifting’.

She said: “We wanted to empower young people with allergies. There is a massive number of people who develop one in their lifetime and it’s important to say that they are not alone and shouldn’t be afraid or embarrassed.”

The play will be shown at the theatre on Thursday, March 2 at 7pm and tickets cost £3. All proceeds will go to the Anaphylaxis Campaign.

Gayle Knight, creative director of the Civic Arts Centre, told a recent area forum meeting: “I would urge anybody who works in a school environment or works with young people between the ages of 14 and 25 to come and see the show.

“It will be heartbreaking, brutal, upsetting and we appreciate that, but it’s information that people need to know.”