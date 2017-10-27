Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The family of a ‘brilliant and loving’ dad-of-two who died after being shot in the chest have issued a heartfelt tribute saying his young daughters were his ‘entire world’.

Lee Holt, from Accrington, died on Wednesday night after a shooting outside a house on Barnard Close in Oswaldtwistle.

His heartbroken family have issued a joint tribute to the 32-year-old after his tragic death, and say he has left the ‘love of his life’ in the ‘most traumatic way imaginable’.

A 14-year-old boy and a 49-year-old man, both from Oswaldtwistle, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody.

Mr Holt, who was living on Cedar Street just opposite his parents Marilyn and Kevin Holt leaves his young daughters Alecia, 12, and eight-year-old Kiera-Leigh.

Paying tribute, his family said: “Lee was a brilliant, loving son to Marilyn and Kevin Holt.

“A loving brother to Laura Holt. He has two beautiful children, Alecia aged 12 and Kiera-Leigh aged eight, who were his entire world. Family was his life.

“He has left the love of his life Kate in the most traumatic way imaginable. We hope to draw from the courage and strength he showed in his life to get through this extremely difficult time.”