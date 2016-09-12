How we use Cookies
Hospital night porter honoured for his care of patients

  • Updated
  • By

John Jackson, 57, from Oswaldtwistle, is a porter at Royal Blackburn

Hospital porter John Jackson

A hospital porter from Oswaldtwistle has won an award for his care of patients.

John Jackson, 57, who is a night porter at Royal Blackburn Hospital, won East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust’s first accolade at the NHS England Kate Granger Compassionate Care Awards.

He was crowned the winner of the ‘individual’ category out of three nominees, shortlisted from more than 100 people across the country.

The awards were named after the late Kate Granger, who worked tirelessly to raise awareness around compassion in the NHS, and recognise staff who have shown outstanding care for their patients.

Hospital porter John Jackson with Tommy Whitelaw, advisor and speaker on dementia and Sarah Linnard, speech and language therapist at Cumbria Partnership NHS Foundation Trust

John received his award at the NHS Expo at Manchester Central on Wednesday, September 7, for his role in the trust’s bereavement service.

John said: “I cannot believe that I have won this award. I am proud and privileged to have even been shortlisted, never mind win. What makes it even more special is that Kate herself chose me just before she passed away.”

Chris Pointon, Kate’s husband, presented John with the award.

He said: “These awards are all about compassion and John epitomises that.”

Most Read in News

  1. Accrington
    Dominos announces opening date for new Accrington pizza takeaway
  2. News
    Long-standing Accrington market trader hands reins on to son
  3. Accrington
    Travel back in time to nights out in the mid-2000s in our Time-trip column
  4. Burnley Crown Court
    Double-glazing advert star ordered to pay £53k or face 12 months in jail
  5. Great Harwood
    Hundreds attend religious festival event blessed by Archbishop

