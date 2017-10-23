Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Runners of all ages and abilities took part in Hyndburn’s first ‘parkrun’.

The new weekly 5k event started at Wilson Playing Fields in Clayton-le-Moors, with 314 people completing the course.

The free timed course is open to both runners and walkers of all abilities and you can even run with a dog if it’s on a short lead.

The volunteer-led course starts at the playing fields off Woodland Drive and follows paths through nearby woodland before returning to the field.

It will be held every Saturday from 9am and has received funding from Hyndburn council.

Liz Newton, event director, said: “It was great to see so many runners and volunteers bringing parkrun to Hyndburn.

“We are looking forward to many more runs and bringing the community together.”

Coun Ken Moss, Hyndburn council’s cabinet member for leisure, said: “Over 300 people turning out for our inaugural parkrun is a brilliant show of support and a fantastic way to get it off the ground in Hyndburn.

“I’d like to thank Liz and everyone else who helped to organise today’s event. It’s been great to see so many people enjoying our parkland and keeping fit.”