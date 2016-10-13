Husband's tribute to community care worker April Hartney

Tributes have been paid to a care worker after her death, aged 42.

April Hartney died at her Accrington home on October 2 after a battle with breast cancer.

Her husband Gary said: “She had been in remission for about four years, but it came back. She was a care worker in the community and was very much a ‘people person’ and had a lot of friends.”

April loved the great outdoors and enjoyed camping holidays with her family and walking her dog Mollie.

The family are asking for donations to the East Lancashire Hospice.

April Hartney

Gary said: “She had been in the hospice a few times and they were fantastic with her.”

The daughter of George and Pauline Bowen and the sister of Andrew Bowen, April was the devoted and much loved wife of Gary, loving mum and best friend of Tamsin and her partner Daniel.

The funeral is at 10am on Friday, October 14, at St Mary Magdalene’s Church, followed by committal at Accrington Crematorium.

Family flowers only please with donations in memory on behalf of East Lancashire Hospice via www.champfunerals.com/obituaries Enquiries to Funeral Director: Champ Funeral Services.