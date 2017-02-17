Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cases heard at Blackburn Magistrates Court:

Patrick Christopher Maughan, 36, of Wordsworth Road, Accrington, pleaded guilty to shoplifting. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge.

Joel Cameron Thompson, 20, of Cecil Street, Oswaldtwistle, pleaded guilty to drink driving, using a car without insurance and driving without a licence. He was fined £200, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 17 months, reduced by 17 weeks if he completes a course approved by the Secretary of State.

Kristian Jordan Keenan, 25, of Duke Street, Oswaldtwistle, pleaded guilty to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour while subject to a suspended sentence order. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and his suspended sentence was extended from 12 to 13 months.

Anthony Lawrence Armstrong, 32, of Badge Brow, Oswaldtwistle, pleaded guilty to shoplifting, dishonestly making off without payment, trespassing on the Accrington railway viaduct, using racially aggravated threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, three counts of criminal damage, being drunk and disorderly in public and three counts of failing to surrender into custody having been released on bail. He was also found guilty of being drunk and disorderly in a public place and two counts of shoplifting. He was given a 56-day jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, fined £20 and ordered to pay £107.98 compensation.

Geoffrey A Holden, 53, of Burton Street, Rishton, was found guilty of two counts of failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver to police as part of an investigation. He was fined £360, ordered to pay £100 costs and given six points on his driving licence.

Richard Anthony Whittaker, 42, of Spindle Berry Court, Accrington, pleaded guilty to three counts of shoplifting and one count of failing to surrender into custody having been released on bail. He was given a nine-month community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement and ordered to pay £75 compensation and £85 costs.

Michael Anthony Davies, 31, of Argyle Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to drink driving, driving without a licence and using a car without insurance. He was fined £120, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 12 months, reduced by 13 weeks if he completes a course approved by the Secretary of State.

William Jon Dobson, 26, of Lime Road, Accrington, pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order and while subject to a suspended sentence order. He was jailed for 18 weeks.