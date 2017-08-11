Asim Ali, 31, of Richmond Road, Accrington, pleaded guilty to harassment causing fear of violence. He was given a four-week jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, with a supervision requirement, 40 hours unpaid work, a 12-month restraining order and ordered to pay £85 costs.
Kerry Louise Murphy, 31, of no fixed abode, Accrington, pleaded guilty to five counts of shoplifting in Accrington. She was jailed for 84 days.
Carl Stuart Taylor, 34, of Lord Street, Rishton, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. The order was varied to include an extra 18-week curfew requirement.
Joseph Mills, 22, of Clarence Road, Accrington, pleaded guilty to drink driving. He was given a 12-month community order with 300 hours unpaid work, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 40 months.
Samuel Magee, 20, of Royds Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to being found in an enclosed yard for an unlawful purpose, and criminal damage. He was given a community order with 60 hours unpaid work and ordered to pay £500 compensation.
Sharon Ann Wilson, 42, of Exchange Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place. He was fined £80.
Jordan Haworth, 24, of Milton Street, Nelson, pleaded guilty to criminal damage at McDonald’s in Accrington and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour. She was fined £80 and ordered to pay £500 compensation and £85 costs.
Ryan John Kennedy, 30, of Stevenson Street East, Accrington, pleaded guilty to drink driving. He was fined £255, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 18 months, reduced by 18 weeks if he completes a course approved by the Secretary of State.
Daniel Cavallo, 41, of Harwood Road, Rishton, pleaded guilty to speeding. He was fined £40, ordered to pay £30 costs and given three points on his driving licence.
Kyle McLoughlin, 22, of Clement Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to common assault and having a kitchen knife in a public place without lawful excuse. He was given a 20-week jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, with a four-month prohibited activity requirement, a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, and ordered to pay £100 compensation and £85 costs.
Kirsten Marie Fraser, 24, of Spring Hill Road, Accrington, pleaded guilty to two counts of shoplifting and while subject to a conditional discharge order. She was given a six-month community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement, a four-month exclusion requirement not to enter any Tesco store, a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to pay £231 compensation.
Dylan Pilkington, 22, of Chaucer Gardens, Great Harwood, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the supervision requirements following his release from prison. He was given a supervision default order with a 21-day curfew requirement.
Brett McLoughlin, 20, of Oak Street, Oswaldtwistle, pleaded guilty to breaching a non-molestation order. He was given a 12-month community order with a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, 80 hours unpaid work and ordered to pay £85 costs.
Justin Lobley, 44, of Elmfield Street, Church, pleaded guilty to being the parent of a child of compulsory school age who failed to attend that school regularly. He was fined £60 and ordered to pay £100 costs.
Suzanne Lobley, of Elmfield Street, Church, pleaded guilty to being the parent of a child of compulsory school age who failed to attend that school regularly. She was fined £45.
Attia Bibi, of Countess Street, Accrington, was found guilty in her absence of being the parent of a child of compulsory school age who failed to attend that school regularly. She was fined £220 and ordered to pay £100 costs.
Pavol Bilka, 25, of Empress Street, Accrington, was found guilty in his absence of entering a train without having a valid ticket. He was fined £220 and ordered to pay £3.20 compensation and £150 costs.
Dusan Gabor, 20, of Empress Street, Accrington, was found guilty in his absence of entering a train without having a valid ticket. He was fined £220 and ordered to pay £3.20 compensation and £150 costs.
Paul Ankers, 42, of Clement Street, Accrington, was found guilty in his absence of failing to comply with a community protection notice relating to refuse removal from a property. He was fined £660, ordered to pay £270 costs and given a remedial order to clear household rubbish and other waste materials from the rear yard of the property.
Adam Stephen Clough, 34, of Heywood Street, Great Harwood, was found guilty in his absence of failing to comply with a community protection notice relating to refuse removal from a property. He was fined £660, ordered to pay £220 costs and given a remedial order to clear household rubbish and other waste materials from the rear yard of the property.
Edward James Grant, 54, of Hollins Lane, Accrington, was found guilty in his absence of failing to comply with a community protection notice. He was fined £660, ordered to pay £660 costs and given a remedial order to carry out various works and repairs.
Scott McDonnell, 36, of Cross Street, Great Harwood, was found guilty in his absence of failing to comply with a community protection notice, relating to refuse removal from a property. He was fined £660 and ordered to pay £230 costs.