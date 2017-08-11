Cases heard at Blackburn Magistrates Court:

  • Asim Ali, 31, of Richmond Road, Accrington, pleaded guilty to harassment causing fear of violence. He was given a four-week jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, with a supervision requirement, 40 hours unpaid work, a 12-month restraining order and ordered to pay £85 costs.
  • Kerry Louise Murphy, 31, of no fixed abode, Accrington, pleaded guilty to five counts of shoplifting in Accrington. She was jailed for 84 days.
  • Carl Stuart Taylor, 34, of Lord Street, Rishton, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. The order was varied to include an extra 18-week curfew requirement.
  • Joseph Mills, 22, of Clarence Road, Accrington, pleaded guilty to drink driving. He was given a 12-month community order with 300 hours unpaid work, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 40 months.
  • Samuel Magee, 20, of Royds Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to being found in an enclosed yard for an unlawful purpose, and criminal damage. He was given a community order with 60 hours unpaid work and ordered to pay £500 compensation.
  • Sharon Ann Wilson, 42, of Exchange Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place. He was fined £80.
  • Jordan Haworth, 24, of Milton Street, Nelson, pleaded guilty to criminal damage at McDonald’s in Accrington and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour. She was fined £80 and ordered to pay £500 compensation and £85 costs.
  • Ryan John Kennedy, 30, of Stevenson Street East, Accrington, pleaded guilty to drink driving. He was fined £255, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 18 months, reduced by 18 weeks if he completes a course approved by the Secretary of State.
  • Daniel Cavallo, 41, of Harwood Road, Rishton, pleaded guilty to speeding. He was fined £40, ordered to pay £30 costs and given three points on his driving licence.
  • Kyle McLoughlin, 22, of Clement Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to common assault and having a kitchen knife in a public place without lawful excuse. He was given a 20-week jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, with a four-month prohibited activity requirement, a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, and ordered to pay £100 compensation and £85 costs.
  • Kirsten Marie Fraser, 24, of Spring Hill Road, Accrington, pleaded guilty to two counts of shoplifting and while subject to a conditional discharge order. She was given a six-month community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement, a four-month exclusion requirement not to enter any Tesco store, a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to pay £231 compensation.
  • Dylan Pilkington, 22, of Chaucer Gardens, Great Harwood, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the supervision requirements following his release from prison. He was given a supervision default order with a 21-day curfew requirement.
  • Brett McLoughlin, 20, of Oak Street, Oswaldtwistle, pleaded guilty to breaching a non-molestation order. He was given a 12-month community order with a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, 80 hours unpaid work and ordered to pay £85 costs.
  • Justin Lobley, 44, of Elmfield Street, Church, pleaded guilty to being the parent of a child of compulsory school age who failed to attend that school regularly. He was fined £60 and ordered to pay £100 costs.
  • Suzanne Lobley, of Elmfield Street, Church, pleaded guilty to being the parent of a child of compulsory school age who failed to attend that school regularly. She was fined £45.
  • Attia Bibi, of Countess Street, Accrington, was found guilty in her absence of being the parent of a child of compulsory school age who failed to attend that school regularly. She was fined £220 and ordered to pay £100 costs.
  • Pavol Bilka, 25, of Empress Street, Accrington, was found guilty in his absence of entering a train without having a valid ticket. He was fined £220 and ordered to pay £3.20 compensation and £150 costs.
  • Dusan Gabor, 20, of Empress Street, Accrington, was found guilty in his absence of entering a train without having a valid ticket. He was fined £220 and ordered to pay £3.20 compensation and £150 costs.
  • Paul Ankers, 42, of Clement Street, Accrington, was found guilty in his absence of failing to comply with a community protection notice relating to refuse removal from a property. He was fined £660, ordered to pay £270 costs and given a remedial order to clear household rubbish and other waste materials from the rear yard of the property.
  • Adam Stephen Clough, 34, of Heywood Street, Great Harwood, was found guilty in his absence of failing to comply with a community protection notice relating to refuse removal from a property. He was fined £660, ordered to pay £220 costs and given a remedial order to clear household rubbish and other waste materials from the rear yard of the property.
  • Edward James Grant, 54, of Hollins Lane, Accrington, was found guilty in his absence of failing to comply with a community protection notice. He was fined £660, ordered to pay £660 costs and given a remedial order to carry out various works and repairs.
  • Scott McDonnell, 36, of Cross Street, Great Harwood, was found guilty in his absence of failing to comply with a community protection notice, relating to refuse removal from a property. He was fined £660 and ordered to pay £230 costs.