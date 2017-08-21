Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cases heard at Blackburn Magistrates Court:

Scott Allen, 31, of Coates Fields, Barnoldswick, pleaded guilty to criminal damage in Accrington. He was fined £80 and ordered to pay £250 compensation and £85 costs.

Richard Anthony Whittaker, 42, of Spindle Berry Court, Accrington, pleaded guilty to two counts of shoplifting. He was given a 10-week jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to pay £44.99 compensation.

Valeen Barkat, 25, of Claret Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis, driving without due care and attention, using a car without insurance and driving without a licence. He was fined £120, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for two years.

Peter Robertson Christie, 69, of Lion Street, Church, pleaded guilty to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Anthony Lawrence Armstrong, 33, of Badge Brow, Oswaldtwistle, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place and failing to surrender into court having been released on bail while subject to a suspended prison sentence order. He was given an 18-month conditional discharge and his suspended sentence order was extended from 12 to 13 months.

Neil Anthony Morton, 46, of Wellington Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to five counts of shoplifting. He was given a 12-month community order with a 12-month drug rehabilitation requirement and ordered to pay £127.98 compensation.

John Lomax, 42, of Washington Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to assault. He was given a 12-week jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, with a supervision requirement, a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Tyler Jerome Branche, 19, of Royds Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to two counts of committing fraud by false representation. He was given a 12-month community order with a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to pay £500 compensation.

Paul Graeme Knighton, 41, of Park Avenue, Great Harwood, was found guilty of criminal damage. He was given an 18-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £300 costs.

Adil Hussain, 23, of Empress Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to resisting a police officer in the execution of his duty, wilfully obstructing another police officer in the execution of her duty, and driving without due care and attention. He was given a 12-month community order with 80 hours unpaid work and ordered to pay £100 compensation and £85 costs.

Jody Robert Charles Campbell, 30, of Sharples Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the community requirement of a suspended sentence order, breaching a non-molestation order and possessing cocaine and cannabis. He was jailed for six weeks and given a two-year restraining order.

Gareth Haworth, 30, of Rutland Close, Clayton-le-Moors, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the community requirement of a suspended sentence order. He was fined £20.

John Crabtree, 64, of Barnes Street, Church, pleaded guilty to two counts of shoplifting. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £40 compensation.

Shana Marie Bibby, 25, of Walter Street, Oswaldtwistle, was found guilty in her absence of failing to comply with a community protection notice by failing to remove an accumulation of refuse. She was fined £150, ordered to pay £270 costs and given a remedial order to

remove refuse from her property.

Daniel Green, 43, of Walton Street, Altham, was found guilty in her absence of failing to comply with a community protection notice by failing to remove an accumulation of dog faeces. He was fined £150, ordered to pay £250 costs and given a remedial order to remove the faeces from his property.

Dylan Proctor, 21, of Lee Street, Accrington, was found guilty in her absence of failing to comply with a community protection notice by failing to remove an accumulation of refuse. He was fined £150, ordered to pay £250 costs and given a remedial order to remove refuse from his property.

Martin James Noke, 29, of John Street, Church, pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order. He was jailed for 16 weeks.

Karl Bates, 46, of John Street, Oswaldtwistle, was found guilty of using a car without insurance. He was fined £165, ordered to pay £85 costs and given six points on his driving licence.

Michael Steven Hawley, 34, of Curlew Close, Oswaldtwistle, was found guilty in his absence of two counts of using a car without insurance. He was

fined £660, ordered to pay £85 costs and given eight points on his driving licence.