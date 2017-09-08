Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cases heard at Blackburn Magistrates Court:

Rebecca Jane Stevenson, 18, of Orange Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly at Royal Blackburn Hospital. She was given a 12-month conditional discharge.

Joe Steanson Campbell, 24, of Stourton Street, Rishton, pleaded guilty to two counts of speeding. He was given three points on his driving licence, fined £210, and disqualified from driving for six months.

Paul Berry, 47, of Henry Street, Rishton, was found guilty of failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver to police. He was fined £300, ordered to pay £150 costs and given six points on his driving licence.

Connor Yates, 23, of Albert Street, Clayton-le-Moors, pleaded guilty to common assault. He was given an 18-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £100 costs.

Lisa Marie Hargreaves, 29, of Yorkshire Street, Accrington, was found guilty in her absence of failing to comply with a community protection notice relating to accumulation of refuse. She was fined £440 and ordered to pay £250 costs.

Kyle Linnane, 29, of Nuttall Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. He was fined £50 and ordered to pay £60 costs.

Leah Jade Sharples, 27, of Maple Crescent, Rishton, pleaded guilty to keeping an unlicensed vehicle on a public road. She was fined £86, ordered to pay vehicle excise back duty of £27.50 and pay £85 costs.

Darren Lee Sagar, 49, of Gordon Street, Darwen, pleaded guilty to being found drunk in a public place in Accrington and failing to surrender into custody having been released on bail. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge order, fined £50 and ordered to pay £85 costs.

James Sandham, 32, of Walmsley Close, Church, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. He was given an eight-week jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to pay £50 costs.

Cases heard at Burnley Magistrates:

James Boardman, 48, of Delph Close, Blackburn, pleaded guilty to assault in Great Harwood. He was fined £40 and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Luke David Craig, 28, of Burton Street, Rishton, pleaded guilty to speeding. He was fined £85, ordered to pay £85 costs and given three points on his driving licence.

Michael Taylor, 48, of Southwood Drive, Accrington, was found guilty of making a phone call which conveyed a threat for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety. He was given a 10-week jail sentence, suspended for 12 months and ordered to pay £300 costs.