Accrington’s biggest swimming pool will reopen next month following a major refurbishment.

Hyndburn Leisure Centre has confirmed that its pool will reopen on Monday, February 20.

The Observer reported in November how the pool would close for 10 weeks to bring the facility up to date and make it more energy efficient and cost effective.

A leisure centre spokesperson said: “After meeting with the contractor this week we now have a reopening date for the pool. All being well, the pool will reopen on Monday, February 20.

“In the next few days, we’ll be sending existing learn to swim members details of the next course, and we will finalise our swimming pool programme in preparation for the opening.

“We appreciate the patience of all our gym members, learn to swim users and indeed all our customers who use the pool, and hope to see you at the centre when the pool re-opens.

“Customers should be aware that, over the next couple of weeks, it may appear that work is slowing down.

"However, the new tiles require a curing period to ensure they are not damaged when we refill the pool, and refilling the pool is a long process in itself.”