Hyndburn is set to benefit from a share of a pot of millions of pounds to help get the public fitter.

As part of a £100m national project, Hyndburn will host a pilot scheme, designed to get people active and to improve mental health in the area.

Pennine Lancashire has been chosen as one of the 12 areas to pilot the project, funded by National Lottery money.

According to Sport England - which heads the project - around 100,000 people in the region do less than 30 minutes of exercise per week, increasing the risk of heart disease and some cancers.

Council leader Coun Miles Parkinson has welcomed the news and says that it will help have a big impact on the health of the region.

He said: “This is brilliant news for Hyndburn, we’ll be working together with our partners to help more people to become healthier and more active by making it easier for them to access sport and physical activity.”

The funding will go towards making it easier for people to access to sports and take part in regular physical activity.

Money will also be made available for improving parks, transport links and street lighting, as well as how sport and physical activity is advertised by GPs.

With around 40,000 people across Pennine Lancashire suffering with depression, anxiety and stress, a special priority fund has also been made available.

According to Sport England, illness such as these significantly impact on people’s lives, and act as barriers to exercise and a healthy lifestyle.

Hyndburn will now work with fellow councils to devise a bespoke plan for increasing activity in the borough.

Hyndburn MP Graham Jones says mental health is something which needs to be tackled head on.

He hopes money will be used in the right way and have the biggest effect on the health of the constituency and not wasted as he claims has been the case in the past.

He said: “This lottery funding potentially provides sporting and recreational opportunities to those suffering mental health issues.

“Over the last few months I have been working closely with the CCG on improving health outcomes through sport.

“The problem in the past is that public bodies have had funding and wasted it by not having a clear overview of what they are trying to achieve.”