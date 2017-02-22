Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new independent library is set to open its doors next month.

Clayton-le-Moors’ new community library, based out of the Arthur Wilson Centre, is in the final stages of renovation and will officially launch to the public by mid-March, according to volunteers.

It will be the first independent library to open in Hyndburn following the closure of the former library at the civic hall by Lancashire County Council (LCC).

Oswaldtwistle Library, which has been transferred to community group LAMP, is predicted to reopen with the next three months. The new facility, which has been established by community enterprise Mercer House 1842, will have a book lending facility and IT facilities.

But campaigners are still fighting to ensure the future of Rishton Library.

Nick Collingridge, chairman of the Mercer House board, said the Clayton group are just awaiting finalisation of their contract with county hall.

He said: “Work started last week on the work that needs doing to change it into this library facility and we expect that to be finished by the end of the month. We hope to be up and running by March, it’s just down to getting this contract out.

“Big jobs like putting in ramps, doors and the lighting we have done ourselves. The majority of work is being done by volunteers - we have more than a dozen people come and volunteer to help specifically for the library. Staff-wise it should cost very little.”

Nick added: “We have been offered 6,000 books from the old library but we can’t store anywhere near that, so we are going to have to look at what people want.”

The library will open from 10am to 4pm, Monday to Friday, and for two hours on Saturday mornings.

Steve Lloyd, LCC libraries manager, said they are working to transfer the book stock and resources from the former library. He said: “We understand that Mercer 1842 are currently carrying out some refurbishment work which needs to be completed before they’re ready to accommodate the book stock, however hope to complete the transfer in the coming weeks.”

Emma Clarke, from the Save Rishton Library group, said although the library has not yet closed, they are still awaiting a final decision.

She said: “The campaign group, including councillors, are continuing to exert pressure on LCC to keep the library building open, even if this involves new services, including the children’s centre being based within it, running alongside a smaller library service supported partially with volunteers.”

LCC said they are considering a proposal to establish an independent community library in the Rishton Library building.

A spokesperson said: “The decision taken by the county council was to establish a satellite library in Rishton, and the existing full library service will be maintained until we’re in a position to establish alternative provision. As such we have paused work towards establishing a satellite library while we evaluate the community library proposal.

"Depending on the outcome of this we may have to look again at the wider picture of how library services are provided in this area to ensure people continue to have good access.”