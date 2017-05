Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An investigation is underway after a car fire in Accrington.

A fire crew from Hyndburn were called to China Street shortly after 10pm on Saturday, May 6.

A Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found one car well alight on the road and they used one hose reel and lighting equipment to extinguish the fire.

“There were no injuries and the cause is under investigation.”