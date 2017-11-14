Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An investigation has been launched after a fire in a derelict mill.

Firefighters from Hyndburn and Haslingden were called to St James Road in Church shortly after 8pm on Monday, November 13 and remained at the scene for around an hour.

A Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “When they arrived at the scene they found the fire involved the roof of the building.

“Two firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used a hose reel to extinguish the fire. Lighting equipment was also in use at the incident.”