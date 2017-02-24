Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An investigation has been launched after a town centre cafe fire.

A crew from Hyndburn fire station were called to Lily Maes on King Street at around 7.30am on Friday, February 24 after being alerted by a passing milkman.

Firefighters said the cause of the blaze is under investigation but is believed to have started in the kitchen area.

It is not being treated as suspicious.

John Taylor, of Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “It was a milkman so big thumbs up to him for his alertness and public spiritedness in dialling 999.

“I don’t know if he was delivering milk there or just passing by but he said could smell burning and see black smoke.”

A Hyndburn fire station spokesperson said the cafe is smoke logged with only a small amount of fire damage.