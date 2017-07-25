An investigation has been launched after a fire broke out at a bakery business.
Firefighters were called to Clayton Park Bakery at Clayton Business Park on Petre Road, Clayton-le-Moors, at around 7.15pm on Monday, July 24.
The fire involved an industrial oven and no casualties were reported.
A Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "Firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus used a hosereel jet to extinguish the fire and a portable fan unit to extract the smoke and heat.
“The cause of the fire is to be determined.”