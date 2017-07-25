Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An investigation has been launched after a fire broke out at a bakery business.

Firefighters were called to Clayton Park Bakery at Clayton Business Park on Petre Road, Clayton-le-Moors, at around 7.15pm on Monday, July 24.

The fire involved an industrial oven and no casualties were reported.

A Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "Firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus used a hosereel jet to extinguish the fire and a portable fan unit to extract the smoke and heat.

“The cause of the fire is to be determined.”