Investigation launched after suspected arson near Great Harwood pub

An investigation has been launched after a suspected arson attack at the back of a pub in Great Harwood.

Firefighters and police were called to reports of a fire at the rear of Snuffy’s Bar on Commercial Road at around 12.20am on Thursday, September 29.

Lancashire Police said two men are believed to have gone into the alleyway and started a fire.

No arrests have been made and no casualties were reported.

A Great Harwood fire station spokesperson said: “Upon arrival firefighters wore breathing apparatus in order to advance through the thick acrid smoke, with a hose reel being used to extinguish the fire.

“The fire had caused damage to air conditioning units located at the rear of the property. No casualties or injuries were reported.

“At this stage the fire is believed to have been started deliberately, therefore police are now investigating the incident.”

Anyone with information call police on 101 quoting log number 10 of September 29.