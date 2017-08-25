Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A boy racer who led police on a dangerous high-speed chase – past a nursery, school and college – has been locked up.

Luke Pilkington, 19, reached speeds of up to 80mph in 20mph residential areas in Accrington in a stolen Audi A6, a judge was told.

When he became trapped on a one-way street he came to a ‘very abrupt halt by colliding with a parked works car’ on Royds Street, Burnley crown court heard.

The incident on June 9 this year happened just four weeks after he was given a suspended prison sentence for affray.

Pilkington, of Whalley Road, Accrington, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, handling stolen goods, using a car without insurance – and all while subject to a suspended sentence order.

He was sent to a young offenders’ institute for 18 months and disqualified from driving for 21 months.

Susan Carter, prosecuting, told the court how the Audi A6 had been stolen from a house in Accrington by an unknown offender five days before the incident and sold to Pilkington.

Officers spotted labourer worker Pilkington on Manchester Road in Accrington at 10.10am and when it turned on to Hollins Lane it ‘picked up to somewhat of an excessive speed’.

Miss Carter said: “It’s a residential area and there are three educational establishments – a nursery, school and college – which would all have been operational at that time.

“[The officers] could actually see people in the playground walking around so they were of the view it was a medium risk and started to slow down.”

The court heard Pilkington started to drive the wrong way down a one-way street and, when a car came in the opposite direction, he ‘came to a very abrupt halt and collided with a parked works vehicle’.

Miss Carter said the area where the chase happened ‘had a number of speed bumps’ and an examination of the Audi found ‘damage was caused to the underside of the vehicle because of hitting the speed bumps at excessive speeds’.

Clare Thomas, defending, said Pilkington ‘isn’t able to give an explanation’ why he bought the stolen car or ‘drove in the following manner that he did’.

She told the court he was ‘very immature’, has had problems with alcohol and cannabis and that his ‘only mitigation in his case is his guilty plea at the earliest opportunity’.

Judge Beverley Lunt said it was a ‘very bad piece of driving’ and Pilkington ‘created an obvious danger’ to residents and motorists.

The court heard how Pilkington was given an eight-month suspended sentence order by the Judge in May this year - one month before the dangerous driving incident.

Sentencing, Judge Lunt said: “This was a very bad piece of driving.

“To get to speeds of up to 80mph in 20mph limits and drive the wrong way down a one-way street. You created an obvious danger.

“It was day time, there were other people and traffic around, you did not in fact hurt anybody but you did damage the car you were driving in and the car your struck.

“All of this one month after I gave you the opportunity to take your life in your hands with probation assistance and to avoid prison.

“I told you in no uncertain terms what was going to happen if you didn’t do all of that and it is going to happen.

“I’m activating the entirity of the suspended sentence [for the affray] and will make a consecutive term for the dangerous driving.”