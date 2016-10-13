JAILED: 'Career burglar' who raided house as victim was attending a funeral

A ‘career burglar’ who stole ‘sentimental’ jewellery from a house as the owner was attending a funeral has been jailed.

Nicholas Mulcahy struck at the property on Hollins Lane in Accrington on June 2 this year leaving every room ‘ransacked’.

Barbara Webster, prosecuting, said hundreds of pounds worth of jewellery and rings were stolen and a glass window and house alarm were left damaged.

Mulcahy, 42, who has 26 previous convictions for 102 offences including many for burglary, also targeted houses in Bacup and Whalley. He pleaded guilty to three counts of burglary and separate affray and common assault charges and was jailed for 36 months.

David Bruce, defending Mulcahy,

who is of no fixed abode but is from the Bacup area, said he ‘apologises to all his victims and expresses remorse’.

He told the court how Mulcahy was at ‘rock bottom’ following the death of a family member and was addicted to class A drugs which ‘affected his life, outlook and mental health’.

Judge Ian Leeming QC said Mulcahy was a ‘career burglar’ but acknowledged he was ‘at long last trying to change his behaviour’ and was making ‘good progress’ in prison.