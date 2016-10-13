How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

JAILED: 'Career burglar' who raided house as victim was attending a funeral

Nicholas Mulcahy struck at a house on Hollins Lane in Accrington

Nicholas Mulcahy

A ‘career burglar’ who stole ‘sentimental’ jewellery from a house as the owner was attending a funeral has been jailed.

Nicholas Mulcahy struck at the property on Hollins Lane in Accrington on June 2 this year leaving every room ‘ransacked’.

Barbara Webster, prosecuting, said hundreds of pounds worth of jewellery and rings were stolen and a glass window and house alarm were left damaged.

Mulcahy, 42, who has 26 previous convictions for 102 offences including many for burglary, also targeted houses in Bacup and Whalley. He pleaded guilty to three counts of burglary and separate affray and common assault charges and was jailed for 36 months.

David Bruce, defending Mulcahy,

who is of no fixed abode but is from the Bacup area, said he ‘apologises to all his victims and expresses remorse’.

He told the court how Mulcahy was at ‘rock bottom’ following the death of a family member and was addicted to class A drugs which ‘affected his life, outlook and mental health’.

Judge Ian Leeming QC said Mulcahy was a ‘career burglar’ but acknowledged he was ‘at long last trying to change his behaviour’ and was making ‘good progress’ in prison.

Previous Articles

JAILED: Thug who broke arm of registered blind partner who suffers from Huntington's disease

Anthony Jordan, from Accrington, grabbed hold of the victims neck saying 'I will ******* kill you'

Related Tags

In The News
Courts
Crime
Places
Accrington

Most Read in News

  1. Accrington
    Man caught with sick video of restrained young girl being raped avoids jail
  2. Fabrice Muamba
    Tributes paid to 'brave and loving' Blake Calverley, 21
  3. Hyndburn
    More than 100 vehicles stopped in crackdown on illegal activity
  4. Accrington
    Husband's tribute to community care worker April Hartney
  5. Accrington
    Fugitive thug and burglar who fled country for SIX years is finally convicted

Most Read

  1. Accrington
    Man caught with sick video of restrained young girl being raped avoids jail
  2. Fabrice Muamba
    Tributes paid to 'brave and loving' Blake Calverley, 21
  3. Hyndburn
    More than 100 vehicles stopped in crackdown on illegal activity
  4. Accrington
    Husband's tribute to community care worker April Hartney
  5. Accrington
    Fugitive thug and burglar who fled country for SIX years is finally convicted

Most Recent

Accrington Observer

Journalists

Stuart Pike
Deputy editor specialising in politics
Alex Bell
Crime
Bethany English
District reporter
Beth Abbit
Court reporter
Jon Macpherson
Reporter
Kate Watkins
Reporter specialising in communities
Garth Dawson
Photographer and columnist