A heartless burglar who raided a specialist school and stole valuable computer equipment and cash has been jailed.

Cy Holt smashed and forced open the ground floor double doors at White Ash School in Oswaldtwistle at 1.40am on November 21 this year.

Burnley Crown Court heard how he opened cupboards and made an ‘untidy search’ of the school before making off with two iPads and cash worth £1,030.

The court heard how Holt, 25, had carried out nine other school burglaries across East Lancashire and was identified from his distinctive trainers.

Holt, of Sandhurst Street, Burnley, pleaded guilty to three counts of burglary and asked for seven other burglaries to be taken into account. He was jailed for three years.

Isobel Thomas, defending, said Holt had been released from prison in October and had no support from friends or family and stole the items to raise money to live.

Sentencing, Judge Beverley Lunt said: “You have left a trail of damage and potential loss in your wake during this crime spree.

"Children know what’s happened. They can see the mess. It’s extremely unsettling for them and very upsetting for them.”