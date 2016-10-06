JAILED: Love rat who barricaded himself in partner's home and threatened to blow it up

A love rat who bombarded his partner with 1,300 text messages and barricaded himself inside her family home has been jailed.

Michael Farnworth threatened to blow up the house on Wordsworth Close in Oswaldtwistle and prompted armed police, negotiators and firefighters to be called to the scene, a court heard.

After a three-and-a-half hour stand-off, in which a crowd of nearly 80 people had gathered on the street, officers forced entry into the house.

The hearing was told that the 42-year-old’s ‘bizarre and erratic behaviour’ came after his partner of six years broke off their relationship after she overheard him boasting he had cheated without realising his phone had called her.

Farnworth pleaded guilty at Preston Crown Court to criminal damage, threats to cause criminal damage and harassment.

He was jailed for 16 months with a five-year restraining order.

Stephen Parker, prosecuting, told the court how Farnworth’s partner heard him ‘slagging her off’ and bragging to his friends about cheating on her during the phone call.

When she broke off the relationship he then sent her hundreds of texts pleading for them to get back together and said he ‘would rather be dead than lose her’.

The court heard that on one occasion when she ‘felt sorry for him’ and let him stay over he damaged a kitchen door and then later started cutting up wood to screw onto the doors and windows.

Mr Parker said the victim called the police after he threatened to blow up her house and a large number of officers arrived at the house at 7pm on June 9 this year.

They included eight uniformed PCs, two vans, four cars, four mounted officers, two armed response units, a further support team with six officers, an ambulance and a fire engine.

The court heard how Farnworth, latterly of Salford, was under the influence of amphetamines at the time.

He was initially ‘quite pleasant and reasonable’, however his conduct then changed and became ‘quite erratic’.

He shouted to police: “I really hope someone somewhere is being stabbed. Serves you all right for being here instead of doing proper police work.”

Mr Parker told the court that by ‘terrible irony’ a person had been stabbed in Darwen on the same evening and the police resources in Oswaldtwistle were ‘desperately needed’ for that incident.

'It was an attempt by you to manipulate her and emotionally blackmail her'

Recorder Julie Clemitson said Farnworth’s actions were ‘so serious that only a custodial sentence could be imposed.’

Sentencing she said: “She was entitled to end that relationship if she wanted to and you were not entitled to behave in the way that followed that decision.

"In and amongst all your bizarre behaviour were repeated threats to burn down the house. It was an attempt by you to manipulate her and emotionally blackmail her.

“While all of those public resources were there because of your manipulative, attention seeking and selfish behaviour, resources were taken from what could’ve been a very serious situation elsewhere.

“Fortunately it doesn’t seem your actions had any direct bearing on that but it easily could have.”

Mark Stuart, defending, said the self-employed tools tradesman was in an ‘emotionally difficult state’ and until the incident had been a ‘hard working man in a steady relationship’.

He said: “She was perfectly entitled to break it up. He didn’t want the relationship to end.”