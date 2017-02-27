Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The son of a former deputy chief commissioner who sexually assaulted two female police officers has been jailed after a judge said he had shown ‘no remorse’.

Faisal Master sexually touched the police officers during two separate incidents at the Griffin Head filling station on Burnley Road in Huncoat where he was a manager.

The 30-year-old also attempted to bribe the husband of one of the alleged victims and created a fake social media account to contact one of the women.

The father-of-three was found guilty after a two-week trial at Preston Crown Court of three counts of sexual assault and two counts of perverting the course of justice.

He has now been jailed for 22 months, ordered to sign the sex offenders register for 10 years and given an indefinite restraining order against all three victims.

Judge James Adkin told Master that there was an ‘overwhelming case’ against him and he would receive no credit for persisting with his ‘absurd and untruthful account’.

He said: “It shows you have no insight whatsoever into this sort of offending and have no remorse for what you have done.”

The court heard that the first incident involving a police officer happened in 2013 when she was called to investigate an alleged crime.

Master started to ask her ‘uncomfortable’ questions as he was processing CCTV and started ‘chatting her up’ by saying that she had ‘nice breath’ and ‘nice eyes’.

He then stroked her on her cheek and said she was ‘pretty’ and sexually assaulted her.

The court heard that on a separate occasion in 2014 another female officer was called to the petrol station and Master ‘immediately made physical contact’.

He complimented her on her handwriting before saying she ‘looked fit’ and asked if she worked out and ‘could see her muscles and abs’.

The jury was told that in another incident Master, of Kirkland Close, Blackburn, hugged a woman before kissing her on the cheek and ‘squeezed’ one of her breasts.

While on bail he attended the home of one of the victims and was challenged by her husband.

He started to apologise, asked if there was ‘anything he could do to make it go away’, and offered the husband money.

The jury was told that Master also set up a fake social media account and messaged the police officer involved in the second incident to drop the charges.

Judge Adkin said Master had ‘little respect of female officers’ and ‘must have known it would cause them discomfort and humiliation’.

He also told the court that Master was ‘superficially naive’ to believe the police officer he messaged on social media would accept the ‘sob story he was trying to sell her’ and not take the matter to court.

Judge Adkin said: “You were pretty desperate and the prospect of you getting away with this was increasingly remote.”

Richard Haworth, prosecuting, said the officers were ‘public servants investigating a crime’ when they were assaulted by Master.

He said: “They were carrying out a public service and entitled to go about their job without any fear of physical or sexual interference.”

Ian Whitehurst, defending, said Master was of previous good character and the sentence will have a ‘massive effect on his wife and children’.

The barrister said the attempt to bribe the husband of one of the victims was ‘opportunistic and not pre-planned’ and he ‘seemed surprised to come across her husband while out’.

He told the court: “There were no threats or physical violence which is all too common in relation to these sorts of offences.”