Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The first entry has been received for this year’s Accrington Carnival Queen competition.

Jenny Reed, 21, is a support worker and lives on Whalley Road in Clayton-le-Moors. Her interests include dancing and her ambitions are to travel, work abroad and to dance in a music video.

She said: “I would love to represent the town and make my friends and family proud.”

The competition is open to young women aged 18 to 30 who live or work in the Hyndburn area. Organisers are also looking for a King, Prince and Princess for the Carnival celebrations on June 25.

Judging for the King and Queen will take place at The Brooks Club on Infant Street in Accrington on Friday, May 19 from 7pm to 7.30pm.

All the winners and attendants must be available on carnival day.

Application forms can be collected from various Accrington shops including Jake Alexander Hair & Beauty on Blackburn Road and can also be downloaded from www.accringtoncarnival.com .

The deadline for Carnival King and Queen entries is Saturday, May 13.

To arrange a publicity photograph call Bev or Jake on 01254 394360 or Tracy Simmonds on 07971 772168.