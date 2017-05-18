Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 70-year-old man was burgled after two thieves broke into his house in Great Harwood.

Lancashire Police said that two men entered the pensioner’s home on Greaves Street through a window at around midnight on Wednesday, May 17.

The occupant was in the house at the time.

Police said the offenders took some jewellery and made off from the scene.

A spokesperson added: “They have taken a necklace and a ring. It’s not a pleasant incident.”

The value of the items taken is not yet known. Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting log number 0010 of May 18.